Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is expanding its hours to include Thursdays, in addition to Fridays-Sundays. On Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, kids ages 12 and younger receive free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GCV&M is offering various activities in the Historic Village for kids to enjoy, including visits with animals on the farm, demonstrations from the potter and tinsmith, and games on the Village Square.

The John L. Wehle Gallery is open during regular museum hours as it presents “Nature’s Chain: The Land and Our Place in It” and “Victoria’s Closet: Fashions of the 1850s.” With 5 miles of trails and 175 acres of wildlife, the Nature Center is available for roaming on these Thursdays.

Sandwiches, salads, cookies and beverages are available for purchase at the Depot Restaurant. The Flint Hill Store sells traditional gifts, historic toys, fudge and goodies, and items made directly from the Historic Village.

All visitors ages 3 and older need to wear a face mask when indoors and in high-traffic outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be observed. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the museum.

Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and ages 13-18, $12 for ages 3-12 and free on Thursdays, and free for GCV&M members and children ages 2 and younger.

Upcoming events include “Celebrating Chocolate Weekend” on Aug. 8-9, and the Summer Sunset Series on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Call (585) 294-8218 or visit gcv.org for information.