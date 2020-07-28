For the first time in the 10-year history of the RDGA Women’s Championship, the reigning girls junior champion can be called the reigning women’s champion.

Julia Zigrossi, 14, of Ridgemont Country Club, completed the first-time sweep of both titles, winning the 36-hole RDGA Women’s Championship at Brook-Lea Country Club in Gates with rounds of 75-77 for an 8-over-par 152 total.

Less than five days earlier, Zigrossi captured the 2020 RDGA Junior Girls title at Mendon Golf Club.

Zigrossi held off a field of women that included three players tied for second place at 12-over 156: Oak Hill’s Claire Yioulos, defending Women’s Champion Mikah McDonnell and three-time RDGA Women’s Champion Jenna Hoecker, who was playing on her home course at Brook-Lea.

This year, a medal went to the top-finishing 50-and-over player as the senior medalist for the first time. The honors went to Tammy Blyth, of Monroe Golf Club, who finished in sixth place with a 163.

The RDGA Women’s Championship is named for past Brook-Lea member and local women’s golf champion Danielle Downey, who went on as a professional on the LPGA Tour before being killed in a car accident in 2014. The tournament was held at Brook-Lea for the first time during 2009 during the week traditionally reserved for the LPGA Tour’s Symetra Tour, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.