Over 140,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and a massive federal response — marshaling scientists and the CDC and international coalitions to support states and cities — is desperately needed to save American lives and jobs.

President Trump isn’t doing that. In fact, he’s hobbling the CDC and trying to shut down testing. But he is sending troops into cities — all with Democratic mayors — allegedly because people have been putting graffiti on federal buildings.

At a time when COVID has killed more Americans than 9/11, World War I, and the wars in Korea and Vietnam and Iraq combined, what is the greatest threat to American security? COVID-19 or peaceful protests?

Yet, instead of a mass federal mobilization against the disease, we get federal agents firing tear gas and “less lethal” munitions at peaceful protestors — mothers and veterans — armed only with umbrellas and leaf blowers. We get unidentified agents in unmarked vans who grab citizens off the street and take them to undisclosed locations, without charges ever being filed.

The Founding Fathers, and the Constitution they wrote, were very clear that the president should never have a personal police force that he uses at his own discretion. To them, this was part of the definition of tyranny. If the government’s use of force is unaccountable, it is by definition unjust.

Donald Trump is politicizing the federal police agencies that didn’t push back, like the military did, against his efforts to use them to harass American citizens who he thinks live in the “wrong” cities and might vote the “wrong” way.

This is totalitarianism, put simply. This is what we fought a revolution to keep from happening here. Preventing this is why we have the First Amendment — which includes the right to peacefully assemble to petition the government — and the Second Amendment, which allows citizens to bear arms.

Trump has declared these protests to be unacceptable, but remember that he thought Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem was unacceptable. He thinks peacefully protesting outside of his rallies is unacceptable. He thinks boycotting companies that support him is “cancel culture.” He has decreed literally every form of protest unacceptable — unless it supports him — and threatened, or even tried, to end it with force. He does not accept any protest as legitimate, he is the ultimate snowflake, but one with an army to back up his temper tantrums.

Note that in a country where it’s easy to get lethal weapons, these citizens are coming with umbrellas and leaf blowers. They’re rowdy, but peaceful. They are not inciting violence, they’re responding to it.

Note that when armed anti-government protesters, led by Ammon Bundy, actually seized and occupied federal property in 2016, they were not tear gassed, they were not assaulted by unidentified federal agents. Instead, they were patiently waited out. The government de-escalated the situation. Because it turns out the government can do that — it can not add fuel to the fire.

In Portland, the federal government sent troops in because the federal courthouse was being graffitied. This costs hundreds of thousands of dollars more, and counting, than just cleaning the graffiti would have — and wouldn’t have created a whole new, very legitimate, reason to protest. (Portlanders had no idea they were “under siege” until armed federal agents came in.) That’s what competent leadership does. It can tell the difference between when force is necessary and when it is counterproductive.

Donald Trump can’t do that. He’d rather declare the American people his enemy than actually do the work of governing us responsibly.

In Oakland, at the beginning of the George Floyd protests, a federal officer was shot and killed. Subsequent investigation by the FBI determined that it was a group of right-wing advocates of the “Buggalo” movement who had fired the shots, using the protests as cover. And yet Donald Trump’s White House is mobilizing against the protestors — the ones who didn’t fire the shot.

Donald Trump is more threatened by Americans peacefully exercising their rights than he is by actual criminals. So he is trying to shut down voting by mail, but not to protect our elections from foreign interference. He is ignoring COVID-19, telling us that there’s nothing he can do to keep it from killing tens of thousands more, while he lashes out at the mayors of cities who allow peaceful protests. He is trying to reduce testing during a pandemic — he will literally kill Americans if he thinks it helps him hold on to power.

I don’t know how else to say this. There will never be peace in America as long as we have a president who regards civil liberties and the Americans who use them as his enemies. And there shouldn’t be. This is worth protesting. This is what we’re supposed to protest. This is what free people do. This will not end until Donald Trump is escorted out of the building and the spirit of George Washington returns to it.

Benjamin Wachs archives his work at www.FascinatingStranger.com. Email him at Benjamin@FascinatingStranger.com.