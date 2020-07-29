Enjoy the morning, as conditions will be mainly dry

Strong, potentially severe storms are possible in the Finger Lakes region for Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon.

The day will start with some sun, and outside of a brief shower, the morning should be mainly dry.

Some storms will develop after lunchtime as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Scattered showers and some storms will fire, with a few storms strengthening during the mid-afternoon hours. An isolated storm or two that produce winds up to 60 mph and small hail, along with brief but torrential rain, also are possible in some spots.

The storms will move along fairly quickly, but they may send folks inside for an hour or two.