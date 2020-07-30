It’s written that there’s a time for planting, and my wife and I take full advantage. Far from award-winning, neither is our garden an unruly tangle of vegetation, our time in the garden looked upon as a blessing worked with an equal amount of indebtedness.

Patterned after the German Schrebergarten, our garden includes a storage and potting shed, picket fencing and gravel pathways between raised floral and vegetable beds. Under a big red umbrella sets a table and benches. An isle of recreation and exercise, it’s as much a botanical paradise to us as it is an effort to maintain. With its old-world appeal, I have no trouble imagining someone’s Opa sitting at the table in his shorts and black socks, watching as Oma hunts weeds.

Set apart from a harsher world, seeds sprout and root in the garden’s enriched soil. With care, plants mature, bear fruit and yield to uniform harvesting. Despite insects and the frustration of blight, we delight in our attempt at paradise reclaimed, look forward to autumn, Pavarotti on the smart speaker and the vainglorious aroma of salsa di pomodori (tomato sauce) simmering on the stovetop.

When prosecuted with vigor, and with few exceptions, the gardening concept seems a fitting model for most any endeavor, its precepts worthy of undertakings great and small. Where regular maintenance promotes order and beauty in the garden, inattention invites atrophy. Parenthetically, it’s what we’re witnessing in the streets of America today, the withering of order and beauty.

Every day in the news, I see pockets of decline, people’s actions belying facts, motives defended with a warped sense of reasoning. At a time when the world at large seems a tangle of weeds, befallen with a strain of pestilence that appears to be resistant to good judgement, wielding a righteous hoe strikes me as especially prudent. Having enjoyed a wide berth for too long, arrogance threatens our nation’s most treasured fruits and chomps at the roots of liberty, the practice of diminishing police presence only emphasizing the need for police reinforcement. Super-exaggerated worth of the few, adopted and foisted upon the many isn’t the result of the comprehension of facts but the woeful ignorance of all parts of an issue.

For example: There was a time when slavery was considered passe and as settled as Ptolemy’s geocentric universe, both views firmly rooted and insoluble as granite — slavery wasn’t just common, but it was an established institution. However, given an inordinate amount of time, tradition, like granite, has shown itself to soften. It took centuries of Christian reasoning before such cruel use of authority became an issue of conscience, and still longer before people dared to speak out against it and then only to be excoriated. Limited to no one culture, color, nation or religion, slavery has been part of human behavior from ancient times; through the crucible of war, keeping people as property was finally and lastingly abolished in America, old habits dying hard.

In retrospect, there could have been no other pathway for the abolitionist but the circuitous route of a dawdling human conscience. To dwell inordinately, judge historical circumstances in the light of modern-day thinking, is inviting disaster; slavery viewed any other way is nonsense heaped upon truth in order to justify a lie.

This is typical of what Americans are up against today: an emerging culture of errant behavior that hides truth under a dunghill of falsehoods, the dignity of man argued in the most undignified ways. But let’s not fool ourselves; it’s not really about slavery or Confederate statues or abolishing the police department; it’s really about Opa and Oma and the deplorable red umbrella they’ve deployed in the garden — it’s not blue. Far from color-blind, we’re obsessed with color, unwilling to come to the table because the umbrella doesn’t fit our color scheme. Instead, arrogance takes the path of malcontents and opportunists, a circuitous route, whereby arrogance becomes a slave to its own loathing, and a pestilence in the garden of liberty. And like proponents of slavery, we prosecute our case without conscience, without shame.

Donald E. Melville, author and regular contributor to Messenger Post Media, resides in Honeoye. He welcomes your comments at donaldemelville@gmail.com.