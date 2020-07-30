Genesee Country Village & Museum will offer opportunities to get outside and enjoy the summer this August with events that take advantage of its 600-acre grounds in Mumford.

Guests will explore the literary world of the 1800s through stories and characters from “Little Women,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Little House on the Prairie” during “A Novel Weekend” on Aug. 1-2. Activities include a “mad” tea party and games of the Queen’s croquet, dancing and writing lessons with the March sisters, and fiddle music like Pa Ingalls used to play.

Celebrating Chocolate Weekend will run Aug. 8-9. Demonstrations will feature chocolate tea, antique chocolate graters and chocolate skin care. The D.B. Munger Confectionery and Depot Restaurant will have chocolate goods for sale, including a tasting box of treats made from historical and modern recipes. The peddler’s bread cart will sell chocolate bread.

To round out the month, the Museum features evenings of food, drinks and music at the Summer Sunset Series on Fridays, Aug. 7 and 21. Live bands will play as guests grab dinner and drinks from the Depot or Freight House and enjoy a picnic on the Great Meadow.

GCV&M is hosting weekday summer camps on-site until Aug. 21. Campers experience the 19th century through games and crafts at the Summer Sampler classes. Earth Camp at the Nature Center has participants fishing, pond dipping and animal tracking. Registration is required.

The John L. Wehle Gallery is exhibiting “Nature’s Chain: The Land and Our Place in It,” which examines the impact and changes to the climate, geography, plants and animal life of the Genesee Valley across the 19th century. Returning to the gallery is “Victoria’s Closet: Fashion of the 1850s,” which offers a look at the technological and textile fantasy of the mid-19th century. Also opening this summer is a collection featuring favorites of museum staff and benefactors, ranging from housewares and fashion to furniture and fine art.

The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays. Tickets are available online and at the admissions booth. Visitors ages 3 and older must wear a mask when indoors and in high-traffic outdoor spaces. All must practice social distancing. Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.