Districts are being encouraged to safely hold in-person rehearsals and community performances when possible

Many families are disappointed as the New York state high school marching band season has been officially canceled.

Officials with the Field Band Conference said that after talking with directors, consultants and other state associations, they decided there was no other choice.

The conference is encouraging individual districts to safely hold in-person rehearsals and community performances when possible.

Plans are being worked on for virtual concerts.