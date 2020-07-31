The Silver Arrow Band will perform at Ontario Arc’s Cruisin’ for a Cause from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Roseland Water Park, 250 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua.

Guests will park for the drive-in concert in a socially distant configuration. Attendees can stay in their car or bring chairs to sit directly in front of their spot.

The online auction will open Aug. 5 and run through 9 p.m. Aug. 16. Winners can retrieve their items after closing. Pre-registration is available. Visit ontarioarc.org/cruisin-for-a-cause for information.

All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Ontario Arc Foundation, as well as programs and services that support individuals with disabilities or other challenges and their families.