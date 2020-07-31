Rochester police are searching for a suspect

Rochester police have released the name of the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party.

Zahr Butler of Rochester was shot at least once in his upper body on Ok Terrace, just off Hollenbeck Street, around 12:45 a.m., police said.

Police said the party started on Clinton Avenue and Mazda Terrace before it was cleared out. The party then moved to where the man was shot.

Officers tried to save him, but were unsuccessful. Medical officials declared Butler dead on the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.