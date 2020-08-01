A roundup of information from throughout the area

BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum is holding its fifth annual Paddle Keuka 5K, traditionally held on the first Saturday in August, as a virtual challenge.

Participants can choose a 1-, 3- or 6-mile course. Race maps are available online and paddlers can complete the course on their own time by Aug. 15. Race results are self-reported in an online form and winners will be announced at the end of August.

Courses can be redone time and time again for the $25 entry fee. All participants will receive a lanyard and whistle. Weekly results will be posted to help participants keep track of their submissions.

Visit fingerlakesmuseum.org for more information.

PHELPS

17-year-old driver hurt in crash

A 17-year-old Farmington resident was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 43 and Trimble Road early Friday night.

The car left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a rest on its side, according to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies.

Clifton Springs firefighters, Finger Lakes Ambulance and deputies responded to the crash scene.

The driver was ticketed and charged with speeding.

CANANDAIGUA

Cruisin’ for a Cause to benefit Ontario Arc

The Silver Arrow Band will perform at Ontario Arc’s Cruisin’ for a Cause from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Roseland Water Park, 250 Eastern Blvd.

Guests will park for the drive-in concert in a socially distant configuration. Attendees can stay in their car or bring chairs to sit directly in front of their spot.

The online auction will open Aug. 5 and run through 9 p.m. Aug. 16. Winners can retrieve their items after closing. Preregistration is available. Visit ontarioarc.org/cruisin-for-a-cause for information.

All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Ontario Arc Foundation, as well as programs and services that support individuals with disabilities or other challenges and their families.

CANANDAIGUA

Sonnenberg, other parks get state grants

New York state has awarded grants to improve the maintenance of state parks, forests and historic sites.

Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park in Canandaigua is receiving $25,000 for the collection, transportation and storage of the site's historic furniture, textiles, and china.

The Finger Lakes Trail Conference is getting $50,000 to hire a communications consultant with the goal of increasing tourism on the 1,000-mile trail network.

Rochester Inclusive Community Rowing is getting $23,934 for the purchase of a new accessible dock.