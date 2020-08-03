Bristol hosts electronics recycling event Saturday

BRISTOL — Saturday was a good day for the collection of electronics waste.

Early estimates came in at two tractor trailers and two box trucks full of electronic wastes to be recycled by E-waste of Victor.

Many thanks go out to Nancy Anderson and Russ Wesler of Cornell Cooperative Extension for their efforts, to Sandy Riker for logistical help, to Casella recycling, Ontario County Planning, and Regina Sousa and Carla Jordan, for a Herculean effort to pull this off, said Bristol Supervisor Bob Green.

“I was ecstatic,” Green said. “Bristol did it with the help of many.”