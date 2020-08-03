Roberts Wesleyan College announced a new Bachelor of Science degree program in Christian ministry, effective this fall.

The program prepares students to serve God within various environments, such as in a church, parachurch or community context. Designed for working professionals to complete in 12-24 months, the program consists of 36 credit hours and will be offered online.

The curriculum’s structure equips students with biblical, theological and practical knowledge that serves as a foundation to further develop their skill set and deepen their relationship to God. Courses include Leadership in Ministry, Ministry and Mission in the Global Church, Introduction to Christian Theology, and Philosophy of Religion.

Through critical exploration of timely issues related to faith, culture and ministry, students will develop habitual spiritual formation practices that will enable them to lead in diverse ministry contexts, as well as deepen their understanding of biblical content, scriptural themes and teachings in the Old and New Testaments.

“Forming a deep relationship with God is key to one’s spiritual journey,” said Kristin Helms, program director for Christian ministry and associate professor of biblical studies. “Through well-rounded coursework taught by experienced faculty and centered in spiritual formation, students will form essential habits in spiritual discipline that are critical to longevity and effectiveness in ministry. We’re pleased to add to Roberts Wesleyan’s robust academic offerings that prepare students to lead purposeful and service-driven lives.”

Graduates will be prepared to enter various ministry internships or careers such as pastor, youth pastor, military chaplain and church administrator. The program is beneficial to those already serving in ministry that wish to further their education and expertise in the field, and provides students with the necessary academic preparation to pursue graduate education in ministry at accredited institutions, such as Northeastern Seminary.

The college is accepting applications from prospective students for the fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021 semesters. Financial aid will be available and a 10% tuition discount is applicable to those who enroll in the program’s start on Aug. 31. Visit roberts.edu for information.