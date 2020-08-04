Santo Baez, of Rochester, had disappeared under the water just after 2 p.m. Sunday while he was swimming with three other people.

Monroe County deputies have released the name of the 49-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Irondequoit Bay on Sunday.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Santo Baez of Rochester.

Baez had disappeared under the water just after 2 p.m. Sunday while he was swimming with three other people.

On Monday, deputies said they recovered his body from the Irondequoit Bay the night before.