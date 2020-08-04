A swimmer was reported swimming Sunday afternoon

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Irondequoit Bay on Sunday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning.

The swimmer, a 49-year-old man whose name was not released, was removed from the water by the sheriff's SCUBA unit around 8 p.m., said sheriff's spokeswoman Amy Young. The man was approximately 40 feet under the water's surface when he was found, said Sgt. Matthew Bottone.

On Sunday, a family took a pontoon boat onto the bay, anchored the boat and went swimming near Glenwood Drive in Webster. One of the swimmers was overcome by the "very rough" water conditions and did not resurface, said Lt. Rick Bancroft of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Bancroft said other swimmers also struggled in the water but people on the pontoon boat were able to assist.

High wind and rough water conditions made the search challenging, Bancroft said.

Although on Sunday, deputies said the search ended without locating the missing swimmer, a news release issued Monday morning said that the office did not disclose that the man's body had actually been found "out of respect for the family" because of "next of kin traveling from outside the area."

Assisting in the search were the U.S. Coast Guard, West Webster Fire Department, New York State Police's aviation unit and the state Department of Environmental Conservation police.

The cause of death, believed to be a drowning, has not yet been ruled by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

In July, a 63-year-old man went missing about 1.5 miles north of the Irondequoit Bay outlet in Lake Ontario after he jumped into the water, struggled and went under the water. His body has not been recovered.