Without a belief that we are all treated equally before the law, we lose trust. Without the conviction that all of our public representatives will treat all of us fairly, we lose a sense of belonging and of community. Without trust and a sense of communal belonging only power, strong arms and armaments make people do things.

It seems our nation has lost trust and a sense of communal belonging; revenge, anger and shouting have taken the place of trustful dialogue. In doing interfaith dialogue, I was often asked, why do this? My honest answer was, if we abandon talking about those issues we hold most dearly, what other choice do we have but war? It is always easier to destroy and bully than to build and share.

Here are 10 Necessary Attitudes for Creative Conversations in Destructive Times that research and experience have taught me and others prevent violence.

1. If there is no will, there is no way. Aaron David Miller in an article, “America’s Elusive Search for Arab-Israeli Peace,” was reflecting on the difficulty of resolving the conflict when he said, “There can be no bricks without straw … unless the raw material is there, the political will and the urgency among the Arabs and Israelis, we can try all day long without success.” No conflict will be settled unless everyone concerned believes it must be settled. The challenge is how to enable all stakeholders to see it is to their common interest to resolve the issues that cause the conflict.

2. Things take time. We Americans always want an instant solution. There is no instant solution where people’s historical feelings are involved. Conflicting habits must be recognized and new ones embraced and practiced. Habits relating to gender, to race, to religion and politics have been ingrained in our culture and psyche over the millennia. Things take time to change. Relax. Be patient with yourself and others while being stubborn in your dedication to advocating for specific racial, economic and ideological change.

3. Keep talking, but not in circles. Because change takes time does not mean that we should not keep pressing the issue. Communicate, communicate, communicate — but realize, too, that in communicating, people may disagree or oppose what you are saying. With such opposition, it may not be the communication that needs clarifying but the substance of the communication that needs review. Do the reasons for opposition make sense? The process of talking with those who oppose you is a process of finding common ground. Common ground does not necessarily begin with foundational ideas concerning the universe. Common ground, in its beginning, may easily be common difficulties with teens, the high price of medications, taxes, a good place to fish, a sports team or the weather. Small talk does not necessarily make you small. Many times, it is a mutual discovery of a common ground upon which everyone may stand to resolve differences.

4. Everyone is in opposition, not just some. When you present an idea some will support it, some will not. Those who do not support it, obviously, oppose it. It is easy to forget that your idea is also in opposition to theirs. Everyone present is, in some sense, an opponent. Remembering to look at things through the eyes of the opposition helps understand how your ideas are seen by others.

5. Leave time for argument and respect the time dealing with opposition. We usually see opposition through our eyes, who is opposed to us. Remember, the one we are looking at sees us as their opposition. When and how you deal with those who oppose you tells everyone, allies included, who you are and suggests your motivation for pursuing an issue. It also suggests, unknowingly, how you want others to treat you in opposition, which, of course, you are.

6. Argument is necessary, opposition is helpful. Group decision-making literature has been consistent over the years in emphasizing that a diversity of ideas results in better outcomes than when everyone thinks the same. Diversity of ideas means that people will disagree and oppose ideas as they arise within the group. Disagreement may mean shouting, even walking out of the room, by some people. Knowledge of participants’ arguing styles is helpful but not necessary in bringing an issue forward. It is important that you realize that peaceful agreement does not mean the best agreement; shouting does not mean loss. How you deal with both situations will determine whether what is done benefits stakeholders.

7. Keep your cool without creating a freezing atmosphere. Of course, if your argumentative style is eruptive, you should make a point of reminding everyone that just because you are emotional about the topic does not mean that you are unreasonable about it. Something like “OK, now that you know how I feel about it, maybe we, including me, can talk about it calmly.” It may also be that your role is such that you must remind individuals that people may be offended by their behavior. Such reminding is best done privately unless, as chair of a meeting, you have no other choice.

8. Keep things comfortable and confrontations will lessen. One business executive held meetings in the coffee break room where there were no seats. He said that they were more efficient that way. Perhaps that was true in his type of business. One should be sensitive to the physical accommodations provided for the meeting. Sometimes people get angry, uncomfortable and irritable because they are too hot, the seats are hard and they cannot hear what is going on.

9. Make the person personal and the issue impersonal. Separate the person from the issue. Bad people do good things; good people do bad things. Our advocacy has nothing to do with the individual’s character, but with what they are or are not supporting. Once we begin continual personal attack, we have adopted the way of the bully trying to force our view upon others. Their only response is to reject us and our views. And, in imitation of the bully, violence.

10. You always have something in common, no matter what your difference. Seek out those common values, concerns and stories that bring you together, because they form the bedrock of the community within which you live. There are many ways to look at a situation, is there one you can agree upon? Try not to reject a conflicting position but rather try to reframe the issue to find common ground.

Nathan Kollar is professor emeritus of religious studies at St. John Fisher College; retired adjunct professor in the University of Rochester Graduate School of Education; and co-founder and board chairman of the Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue at Nazareth College.