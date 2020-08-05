Bach to Rock Music School, 2160 Penfield Road, Penfield, is partnering with the Tutor Doctor and Martial Arts America to develop a safe program this fall for students in grades K-12.

“We are excited to launch this innovative program through collaboration with the Tutor Doctor and Martial Arts America,” owner Nick Valente said. “The idea is to offer a well-rounded program that will provide academic, arts and physical education components. Kids and teens will have an in-person, safe, educational and fun alternative for the fall. We plan to offer a similar program in the spring.”

Tutor Doctor Rochester will provide academic tutoring sessions grouped by grades in math, reading, science and language arts. These sessions can be used to assist students with their online homework or tutoring in specific subjects based on grade level.

Bach to Rock will provide group music classes based on grade level and instrument area of interest, such as ukulele, guitar, piano, drums, voice, woodwinds, brass, strings and DJ mixing. It will provide the instruments or a student can bring their own.

Martial Arts America will provide physical fitness activities and karate instruction based on grade level.

This program meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, Sept. 14-Nov. 20. Children will be broken into separate age groups. Parents can choose their day or days of the week, and students will be enrolled for that day for the full duration of the program. Call (585) 364-3766 or email penfield@bachtorock.com for information.