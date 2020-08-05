A look at upcoming arts/entertainment events, virtual and live, in the region

Your Front-Row Seat correspondent has been away for a week or thereabouts, so the mailbag — or, rather, inbox, is fairly stuffed. So it’s time for another roundup of what’s new and imminent in the arts-and-entertainment world, local division.

PUSHing forward

PUSH Physical Theatre — among the nation’s leading physical-theatre companies known for its fusion of athleticism, artistry and acrobatics — has launched the PUSH Forward Project, aiming to continue the company’s mission “to create and perform physical stories that inspire change” in co-founder/co-director Darren Stevenson’s words.

The Project is starting by developing a new work, titled “You Know Me,” to be presented during the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival’s "Virtual 2020 Fringe" this September. The work is intended to explore race, gender, religion and generation differences, and more. Stevenson, company member Ashley Jones and guest artist Hassiem Muhammad are quarantining for two weeks in August and are brainstorming the project via Zoom. For six days in September, they’ll create, rehearse and film the results, to premiere during Fringe.

“A very important part of the Fringe show will be audience feedback, which we will collect and evaluate afterwards,” Stevenson noted in a prepared release from PUSH.

The company is launching a crowdfunding campaign, “Support the PUSH Forward Project,” to underwrite expenses and is also looking for small grants. People may donate on the Facebook page at shorturl.at/xyEG4. As of Tuesday night, $815 of the $3,000 goal had been reached.

Due to the coronavirus and resultant shutdown of all but essential services in March, PUSH has had to cancel nearly $50,000 in contracted performances at festivals, theaters and other venues and has no live bookings in sight. The company also had to cancel its annual Summer Intensive, which draws students from around the world — but has stepped into the gap by creating training videos, a dozen of which are available for free on PUSH’s YouTube channel.

Jazz in the park

A jazz concert featuring past and present Bloomfield High School students will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Elton Park in Bloomfield. The concert, to run 7:30-8:30 p.m., is hosted by Bloomfield Rotary Club #4761.

A Finger Lakes exploration

The Finger Lakes’ rich history, culture and topography will be showcased Monday in WXXI Public Media’s new documentary, “Journeys Through the Finger Lakes.”

Produced in conjunction with the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, this program — to be shown 8 p.m. Aug. 10 on WXXI-TV — will take viewers to such locations as Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor, the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, the Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester, the F.L.X. Table fine-dining restaurant in Geneva and Finger Lakes Land Trust sites, among many others.

The film makes use of both drone footage and intimate, on-the-ground shots to present the story of the region — its contributions to social change, efforts toward sustainability, lush topography and more — and its people, places and businesses.

The production team faced the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting while they were still at work, but they pressed on, doing final shooting and interviews while following health protocols and doing post-production work remotely.

“We made sure that this film was completed and made available at a time when a beautiful and uplifting story was most needed for our community,” WXXI President Norm Silverstein stated in a release.

The documentary is dedicated to the memory of John Adamski, an advocate for the region and the Finger Lakes Museum, who died earlier this year.

In addition to the Monday showing on WXXI-TV, the film will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, on WXXI-CREATE (DT 21.3/cable 1276); and at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, on WXXI-WORLD (DT 21.2/cable 1275).

Youth performing arts classes set

OFC Creations plans a slate of educational performing arts programs this fall, both for students who will and will not be going back to in-person school. Open to ages 4 through 18, the programs are held at the new OFC Creations Theater Center, which opened July 13 with 260 seats and a 56-foot stage at 3450 Winton Place, Brighton.

OFC will offer the following programs:

— Evening programs to put on a show (“Moana Jr.,” “Heathers: The Musical,” “Little Women: The Musical”)

— After-school programs for skill building (“Everyone is Abducted by Aliens,” “Theatrical Rainbow Class”)

— Online classes on “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine”

— Two-day programs to put on a show (“The True Meaning of Halloween,” “Mashed Potatoes and Davey,” “A Wicked Christmas Carol.”

According to OFC, all programs will include safety precautions such as small groupings, spaced drop-off and pick-up times, masks (especially when singing), sanitization stations and more.

Registration is now open for the fall programs. For details and registration information, call 585-667-0954 or go to www.OFCCreations.com.

Local live music

• Aug. 5: Big Blue House — Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

• Aug. 5: Blues Masters — Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in I-Square in Irondequoit, presented by House of Guitars.

• Aug. 6: Paint Crew (drum/bass duo) — Thursday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

• Aug. 7: Alex Goettel — Friday, Aug. 7, 5-7:30 p.m., at The Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta.

• Aug. 7: John Bolger — Friday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m. at Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol.

• Aug. 7: MESH — Friday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to midnight, at Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta.

• Aug. 7: Monica Hall and Seth Webster — Friday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m. at ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester.

• Aug. 7: Open Mic with Rick Constantino — Friday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples.

• Aug. 7: Paradigm Shift — Friday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

• Aug. 8: Covered in Mud — Saturday, Aug. 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit.

• Aug. 8: Kara Fink — Saturday, Aug. 8, 6-8:30 p.m., at The Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta.

• Aug. 8: Kissing Whiskey — Saturday, Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive Suite E, Rochester.

• Aug. 8: Nate Coffey and Mary Monroe (and friends) — Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester. (Call ahead for reservations; space is limited due to social distancing.)

• Aug. 8: Nate Michaels — Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva.

• Aug. 8: Panda — Saturday, Aug. 8, 6-9 p.m. at Twisted Rail Brewing Co., 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua.

• Aug. 8: Rock-It Science — Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples.

• Aug. 8: Travis Prinzi Band— Saturday, Aug, 8, 6-8 p.m. at Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol.

• Aug. 9: Big Blue House — Sunday, Aug. 9, 2-5 p.m. at Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva.

• Aug. 13: Tyler Westcott & Brenda Gosson — Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., on the patio at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

Talk to us

