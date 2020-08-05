The Macedon Public Library recently received a beautiful, new bike rack thanks to the thoughtfulness of Pal-Mac Rotary. The rack is cleverly shaped like a bicycle, and is a welcome and attractive addition to the library’s entrance. Cyclists will certainly not have any problems discerning where to lock up their bicycles and the heavy steel construction of the rack will be sure to keep their ride safe while they visit the library.

The library also wishes to thank the town of Macedon workers who secured the rack to the sidewalk. They did an excellent job!

To all involved in this project, we sincerely thank you!

Stacey Wicksall

Macedon Public Library