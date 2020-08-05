“The Spirit of Plein Air” at Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Canandaigua, includes artwork by Steve Bondurant, of Macedon.

Along with Bondurant, the exhibit features plein air pieces by Cindy Harris, of Bloomfield; Elizabeth Rhoades, of Belle Haven, Virginia; Kari Ganoung Ruiz, of Interlaken; Judy Soprano, of Livonia; George Van Hook, of Cambridge; and Yong Hong Zhong, of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

“What a great opportunity for those missing the Plein Air Festival at Sonnenberg in the last years to come out and show their love and support for outdoor painting,” said Pat Rohrer, co-founder of the Finger Lakes Plein Air Festival. “Discover an artist whose works you love and become their patron!”

The exhibit runs until Sept. 6. An opening reception is slated for 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 8. Face masks are required. Visit prrgallery.com for information.