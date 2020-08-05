State Liquor Authority: Patrons of Burke's Grill ignored social distancing guidelines and were served beer without food

A Webster bar had its liquor license suspended for what the governor calls "egregious violations" of coronavirus-related regulations.

On July 30, an investigator from the State Liquor Authority visited Burke’s Grill on South Avenue in Webster.

The investigator allegedly saw 12 people at the bar, ignoring social distancing guidelines along with two people standing and drinking.

The investigator reported they were served beer without food from a bartender who was not wearing a face covering.

The investigator also reported seeing three people come into the bar who were served alcohol without food.