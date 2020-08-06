During a December 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of a Woodhull dog breeding facility in Steuben County, operated by Levi Hershberger (USDA No. 21-A-0179), the inspector noted that a dog named Cassie had “whelped three puppies (on Nov. 7) and was nursing them normally, but on 10 Nov. was observed by licensee to be lethargic and subsequently died on 11 Nov. There were no instructions on the veterinary care plan in regards to postpartum care and no treatment was given to the animal upon observation of lethargy. The attending veterinarian was not consulted before or after the dog’s death.”

The inspector also noted that another dog died, likely in severe pain, while trying to deliver puppies: “On 2-June-2019 the dog identified as No. 21 (Brenda) was observed by licensee during his evening husbandry to be in labor but making no progress delivering her pups. She subsequently died later that evening without delivering her litter. The attending veterinarian was not consulted before or after the dog’s death and the licensee stated he was unaware that the attending veterinarian provided emergency and after-hours care and therefore he did not attempt to call the attending veterinarian.”

Freddie, a Maltese dog, “was housed in the same primary enclosure with another intact male and four intact female dogs. Freddie died on 26 July 2019 as a result of a fight with one of the other dogs over one of the females that was coming into her heat cycle.”

After weaning six puppies, Lady, a Shih tzu, “was observed to be thin with ribs easily palpated and visible, tops of lumbar vertebrae visible, prominent pelvic bones and a concave abdominal posture.” The inspector also reported that Cassie, a 5-week-old puppy “who is being fostered by another female, was noticeably small, withdrawn, visibly shaking and when handled was found to be cold to the touch, thin with ribs easily palpated and visible, tops of lumbar vertebrae visible, prominent pelvic bones, and a concave abdominal posture.”

During an earlier USDA inspection in February 2019 (USDA No. 21-A-0194) of Hershberger’s facility an inspector found excessive feces not properly disposed of, and a bichon who was badly matted over 90% of his body “with matted fur being twisted tightly and corded — Heavily matted fur pulls and separates from the skin causing potential skin irritation, may not insulate the dogs well and can be painful.”

These inspection reports prompted the Humane Society of the U.S. to include Hershberger’s facility in its 2019 and 2020 Horrible Hundred reports (accessible online; the shortcomings of the Hershberger facility are described on pp 61-62 of the 2020 HSUS report) on some of America’s worst puppy mills. HSUS called this facility’s violations “horrific.” Reports on area breeders can be found here: acis.aphis.edc.usda.gov/ords/f?p=118:205.

Problems found at the above named facility are far too commonplace elsewhere. And inhumane conditions often prevail, notwithstanding government oversight, which tends to be lax. As the Seneca County town of Romulus, when it enacted a moratorium on dog breeding facilities eight years ago, declared, “The town has been made aware that thousands of puppy mills exist all over the United States and, further that the numbers also appear to be increasing in other areas, including upstate New York. Further, it has been documented in the press that dogs rescued from puppy mills exhibit a wide array of veterinary and behavioral problems, including severe malnutrition, rotting teeth and severe periodontal disease, extreme matting of fur sometimes leading to skin lesions, mange, flea, tick and parasite infestations, and serious foot and leg injuries from living an entire life on wire mesh flooring; that female dogs in puppy mills are typically bred at every opportunity until they are physically spent and can no longer reproduce; that puppy mill dogs live out their entire lives in tiny enclosures, never having a chance to get out of their cages for exercise or socialization …”

These problems are especially applicable to Yates County, which has been dubbed “the puppy mill capital of New York state.” And in recent years, puppy mills have moved into all areas of the Finger Lakes region, including Ontario County.

Sadly, most elected officials and other government officials have shown little if any concern for the plight of “man’s best friend” suffering in puppy mills. In this and in other animal protection issues, I believe these officials should always be guided by the words of the late U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger: “I have always believed cruelty to animals is a black mark in Heaven. I realize animals do not vote. They do not make campaign contributions to enrich the coffers of politicians. But I will be their friend. I imagine he who spoke the sermon on the mount would want it that way, too.”

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.