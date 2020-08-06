The Newark Police Department received an outpouring of support this August from local businesses for their service to the community.

Legendary Auto Interiors owners Martin and Diana Beckenbach, along with daughter Heather Tavano, reached out to the Newark business community and created baskets for officers and the department clerk. Baskets included snacks, water, gift cards and a wreath thanking them for their service.

Donations were provided by Legendary Auto Interiors, the Beckenbachs, Joe and Heather Tavano, BeeTee’s (Frank and Anne Bullock), Lisa’s Unisex Hair Salon (Lisa Herman), McDonald’s (Weichbrodt Enterprises), Tom Wahl’s, Wegmans and Wendy Burgess.

“This is unbelievable, totally unexpected,” Chief Mark Thoms said. “Your support of the Newark Police Department shows that the Newark community and businesses believe in the officers and staff to work together to improve the quality of life in Newark.”