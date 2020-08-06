Pittsford Fine Art, 4 Main St., is exhibiting artwork by Pittsford painter Suzi Zefting-Kuhn, who specializes in portraits of people and/or animals in oil and pastel.

Zefting-Kuhn is the third guest artist to be shown at the new gallery, which also displays work from its 11 members. The display features her paintings of jazz musicians and will run throughout August.

“Suzi’s portraits reveal a depth of character that is achieved through years of practice,” said Nancy Lane, co-owner of the cooperative gallery. “Her animal portraits make the viewer feel such empathy and curiosity for creatures so different from us.”

Zefting-Kuhn recently completed eight years as president of the Rochester Art Club. Her studio is in the Main Street Artists Gallery & Studio at the Hungerford Building in Rochester. She is a founding member of the Pastel Society of Western New York, and a member of the Pastel Society of America, Portrait Society of America, National Oil and Acrylic Society, and Salmagundi Club of NYC.

Pittsford Fine Art posted an interview with Zefting-Kuhn on its Facebook page. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.