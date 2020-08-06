The district's handling of the case involving Matthew Holland, who is charged with making and possessing child porn, is criticized

NEWARK — School district officials promise to take action in response to complaints about a former Newark teaching assistant charged with making and possessing child porn.

More than a dozen young women said Matthew Holland, 28, secretly recorded them in changing rooms while taking their senior pictures. They allege Holland used his position as an assistant to bring in more business.

During a public meeting Wednesday night, several women addressed the school board to demand answers into the district’s handling of Holland, and a third-party investigation launched in response.

Federal investigators said Holland confessed to taking the videos in his Newark studio and to pressuring girls as young as 13 to send him nude and sexually explicit pictures on Snapchat.

If convicted, Holland is facing at least 15 years in prison.

As part of a short statement read by school board president Russell Harris: “We would like to assure you actions are being taken and will continue to be taken.” The statement also promised "policies, practices, regulations and trainings are also being reviewed with counsel and will be updated."

This response did little to impress Haily Atkins, a former student who previously identified herself as one of the women on hidden camera video. In her address to the board Wednesday night, Atkins called for the resignation of board member Jim Miranda and questioned why Newark High School Principal Tom Roote resigned Tuesday, amid the investigation.

On the board’s agenda, it references Roote’s resignation for "personal reasons."

"Nothing pretty much was complete here, I didn't really get much out of it," Atkins said.

Atkins’ call for resignations joined a chorus of other speakers, who also asked for the resignation of Superintendent Matthew Cook. A News10NBC report previously revealed the district was alerted to Holland’s alleged actions prior to his firing.

On top of the announced statement, Russell Harris told the crowd Wednesday, the district would be "acting" on the resignations of two administrators but did not specify who they are.

Harris was asked to elaborate on his comments, and the district’s plan, but he declined.

Miranda also declined comment.

As for Atkins, while disappointed in Wednesday’s result, she said she is not surprised.

“I guess we wait for the Holland trial to start, and then we'll go from there," Atkins said.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information on Holland, Illumination Images, or Snapchat user “Tjohnson755” to contact Homeland Security Investigations at 716-464-6070 or email hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.