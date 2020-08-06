Rain may return Friday, but a washout is not in the forecast

Beautiful weather is ahead in the Finger Lakes region for today with sunshine and puffy fair-weather clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s and expect low humidity.

Friday will not be as nice, but no washout is expected either. A weak system will go by to the south tomorrow, bringing some clouds and a shower or rumble of thunder.

The best chance for raindrops tomorrow will be south of Rochester.

Looking ahead to the weekend, nice days are on the way. There is just a slight thunder threat in the Southern Tier on Saturday afternoon, but most of the weekend will bring dry weather and temperatures in the 80s.