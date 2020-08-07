Local governments seek federal help for pandemic-related losses

New York’s county leaders are seeking help for local governments they say have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from counties across the state gathered for a virtual press conference Friday to discuss what they said is needed state aid for local governments, which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. They urged lawmakers in Congress to reach an agreement on a federal stimulus package.

Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties, said many municipal governments are supporting crucial services while facing “unprecedented fiscal challenges.”

“Cuts to services continue to loom,” Acquario said, adding that crucial programs that help treat addiction or mental health are in danger of being cut unless federal aid is passed by Congress.

“It’s time for congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle and the president to compromise,” he said.

New York members of Congress were also in attendance, including Reps. Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, and Tom Reed, R-Corning. Reed represents a portion of Ontario County while Morelle represents most of Monroe County.

“These are difficult times,” Morelle said, while discussing his previous time in the county and state legislatures. Morelle also described how he has spoken daily with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello about the various challenges counties are facing.

Morelle also expressed frustration with the White House and the president’s positions toward the current fiscal state of local government.

“We’re in a unique position. We can borrow money. It’s relatively inexpensive by historic measures,” Morelle said, adding that “we in the House Majority are continuing to fight.”

Reed also described his support for local aid and expressed his frustration with the current delays.

“We have a situation where politics are driving the decisions,” Reed said.

“I don’t support that,” he said, describing how he was “so disappointed and frustrated that people are not putting country first. When push comes to shove, leaders who are talking that language don’t show up.”

Reed and Morelle disagreed on the amount of money that could be made available to local governments.

“Like Sophie’s Choice, there are no good options,” Morelle said, emphasizing how with no “significant response from the federal government, there’s no way local governments can survive.”

“That’s why we need a response that is much bigger,” Morelle said, describing how, for him, the sum of money provided to local governments should be $3 trillion, a point of contention for Reed.

“This is all about finding common ground. $3 trillion my way or the highway is just not realistic,” he said. “I think people need to be reasonable. I’ll just tell you when you put down a $3 trillion marker, you’re not going to get anything done.”

Acquario pleaded with federal lawmakers to move the process along.

“Let’s hope you can do this over the weekend,” Acquario said.