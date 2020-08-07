Signs point to a green light in the Finger Lakes region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make a much-anticipated announcement today. Will he or won't he allow schools to reopen next month?

All signs point to him giving districts in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region the green light to reopen.

In July, Cuomo set an infection rate trigger tied to the percentage of total tests in a region that come back positive for the coronavirus: less than 5% for opening schools and 9% for shutting them down.

As of Friday morning, the infection rate in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region is 0.7%.

However, Cuomo expressed concerns during a briefing Thursday.

"If a teacher doesn't show up, you can't open the class," Cuomo said. "If a parent doesn't send their child, there's no child to educate, and that is inarguable."