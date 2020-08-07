Anthony Smouse, of Williamson, is facing multiple charges, according to Wayne County sheriff's deputies

A Williamson man was arrested Thursday, three weeks after after he choked and the struck a woman with a machete several times, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said.

Anthony B. Smouse, 36, of 4659 Ridge Road, was charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, deputies said.

Deputies said the woman suffered lacerations and bruising during the incident July 13. Smouse left the scene before police arrived and fled the area, deputies said.

State troopers found Smouse on the Thruway in Syracuse on Thursday, deputies said.

Smouse was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await CAPS arraignment on his charges.