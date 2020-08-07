Weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks, then Sen. Joseph R. Biden, D-Delaware, called an all-staff meeting.

This was an unusual meeting as it was for all members of the staff, including the various interns of which I was one. In fall 2001, after graduating with a degree in history from SUNY Brockport, I had decided to participate in the SUNY Washington Semester Internship Program.

Biden was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and I appreciated his moderate approach to politics and his interesting committee assignments. I was accepted as an intern in his personal office, and I would later have the privilege of working for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This internship started the last week of August 2001.

A few weeks into my time in Sen. Biden’s office, Washington, D.C., itself was under attack. From the senator’s office, staff watched the scenes in New York City unfold the morning of Sept. 11. Standing in the press office, we watched the television switch to a scene from a different city, and the scrawl on the bottom of the newsfeed said “Washington, D.C.”

In that moment, the capital descended into chaos. The building was ordered evacuated. People were crying and screaming and everyone was trying to get through to someone on jammed phone lines.

On the street I spoke with C-Span reporters who heard rumors that 10 planes were unaccounted for and headed for D.C. Everyone on the streets shrieked and ducked at explosions in the sky, which we later learned were the sonic booms of fighter jets scrambled overhead to protect the capital.

At an intersection near Union Station I ran into some other Biden staffers who offered me a ride out of the city, and we wound up on Route 395 into Northern Virginia, passing the Pentagon and looking straight into its open side, emergency and military personnel scrambling every which way and fighting the fires.

The image of that plume of black smoke rising straight up into that perfect blue sky sticks with me to this day, very vividly. It was a day of complete fear and chaos in Washington, D.C.

Following the tragedy of Sept. 11, it became routine for military vehicles to surround the Capitol complex, tours were cancelled, building access was restricted, everything had changed. Then a week later, Sept. 18, 2001, we started receiving anthrax-laden packages. What followed would be known as the “Anthrax Attacks.”

The world became paralyzed by fear of the unknown and the “what’s next?” As an intern who sometimes sorted the mail packages, this mundane job overnight became one with extreme protocols and danger.

Then, as now, people were filled with anxiety about the future and their own personal safety.

In the midst of all of this, Joe Biden called an all-staff meeting.

That meeting has stuck with me to this day. Sen. Biden came into the room and he started speaking.

It was off the cuff, nothing scripted, just his thoughts on the state of the world and the state of our office. He wanted everyone in the same room to discuss recent events. He said he understood that everyone was scared, that there are so many unknowns, and that he wanted everyone to know he understood that unease and rest assured they would be safe.

Sen. Biden directed that anyone who didn’t want to come to the capital could stay at home, and that he’s always encouraged his staff to do what is best for their families. He got some good laughs in, joking that if he finds out anyone missed a child’s soccer game on account of working for him, he’d fire them. He joked that we could all stay home during this tough time and he’d get to challenge his theory that he could run the office by himself.

He also boasted that the best money the people of the United States spend is on the congressional staff, because dollar for dollar they get so much value out of the dedicated people who work for the Congress and make very little money. The senator singled out several of his staff, who could make substantially more money in the private sector, but chose to work for him on public salaries, because they felt so strongly about particular issues and what a value that is to America.

But mostly what he said and what he showed everyone in that room was empathy. The ability to connect with the base emotion that other people are experiencing, and to show solidarity with what they were feeling.

At the time, I think most or all of us felt that we were giving our time and energy to someone who cared about other people, because he took the time to listen and understand them. Joe Biden acknowledged the circumstances everyone was working under, the anxiety so many faced and fear of the unknown. He acknowledged it from the heart, no prepared remarks, he just spoke to those who worked for him, like people, who he understood.

Empathy is important in leaders.

Without having the ability to get down in the trenches with someone, to understand what they think and feel, and why they feel or act in ways, you don’t really have the ability to make decisions, pass or govern in any effective way.

Empathy is what ties us together, and for those in leadership positions, informs and guides decisions and actions. Otherwise, you’re just governing in the dark, with no guiding principle of what you’re trying to accomplish, if you don’t understand what people need in the moment.

Joe Biden understood what his own staff was going through after 9/11 and the Anthrax Attacks, the anxiety those around him were facing. I believe his empathy is one reason he has had a long successful career in government.

I also believe that that empathy will serve him well in leading the United States, should he be elected president. He has always taken the time to understand the people he’s trying to serve.

That staff meeting, almost two decades ago now, showed me that first hand.

David Whitcomb, a former city councilman, is a Canandaigua resident.