More summery weather returns for the weekend

The weather forecast for Friday looks pretty good overall, but it’s just not as great as yesterday’s was.

While most of the day will be dry, a spot shower in the Finger Lakes is possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend, outside a stray afternoon thunderstorm toward the Southern Tier on Saturday, the weekend forecast is dry.

Temperatures head up a bit with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday and closer to 90 on Monday. The storm threat will increase early next week.