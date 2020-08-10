Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently promoted TJ Chamberlain, Charles Cox, Kevin Galka and Peter Horvath to vice president.

Chamberlain has more than 16 years of experience in client management and business development. He is leader of CNB Wealth Management — Retail Services in Ontario County. Cox joined CNB in 2010 and has over eight years of experience in the financial services industry.

Galka has over 12 years of commercial services experience, starting his career at CNB in 2007. He is a relationship manager with CNB’s commercial services team. Horvath has over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, joining CNB as marketing insights manager in 2017.