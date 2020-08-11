Many folks take to Canandaigua Lake for some fun in the sun

CANANDAIGUA — A hot and humid start to the work week saw many folks headed to Canandaigua Lake to find ways to beat the heat.

High humidity levels and temperatures in the 90s prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for Tuesday in Ontario County.

The forecast for Wednesday, however, calls for an end to these uncomfortable humid conditions.

The temperature will be noticeably cooler Wednesday, and some great weather days will be here through the end of the week.