Often, the more birthdays under your belt the less exciting they become. But this year, a special gift made mine worth celebrating: a Cameo video made for me by actress Allison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on NBC’s hit show “Little House on the Prairie.”

The video shared some behind-the-scenes recollections of working on the set of “Little House,” one of my favorite childhood shows. Running from 1974 to 1983, “Little House” offered a feel-good comedic interlude to Americans weary of Watergate’s political turmoil.

The show’s comedy was largely centered on “bad girl” Nellie Oleson, who was the perfect foil for heroine Laura Ingalls. Nellie was forever stirring things up with her manipulative behavior, then getting her comeuppance — and I was there for it, along with the rest of America. From getting dunked to having things poured over her head, her slapstick downfalls kept all of us tuning in.

Around that time, in the fall of 1974, I, too, was having my share of run-ins with bullies as a sixth-grader at Honeoye Central School. Once, a classmate threatened physical harm if I didn’t turn over my lunch money. I refused and made a beeline to the principal’s office. That didn’t stop the bully from confronting me a second time and threatening, “No principal can protect you now.”

“No, but the police can,” I responded. “Shall I call them in? I’m sure they already know you!”

While that ended the unpleasant encounter, those years remained rough. I was processing the traumatic close-call of my mom nearly dying in a car accident in Rochester the previous fall, along with the growing pains of what we now call the "Middle School Years."

“Little House” showed me a world where bullies always got their just dues and never failed to make me laugh. So, when Allison brought her comedy act to Rochester’s 2016 Fringe Festival, I grabbed the chance to see her.

Immediately, it was clear Allison is not the character she played on “Little House.” She’s fun, vivacious and kind, with a megawatt smile and easy connection with fans. Though “being Nellie Oleson” has shaped how the world has seen her, Allison has approached it with a comedian’s spirit.

The day after the first episode of “Little House” aired in September 1974, 12-year-old Allison headed back to school. She was not enormously popular and hoped being on television might help — but thanks to her villainous TV personality, she had no such luck. As soon as she walked onto school grounds, a girl who had seen the show called out to Allison, “You b@t%h!”

Knowing her reaction would set the tone, Allison called back brightly, “Thank you!”

Her plucky spirit made me even more of a fan and watching Allison’s Cameo on my birthday brought me back to the simple joy of watching “Little House.” The memories Allison shared with me were priceless, from producer Michael Landon’s love of Wild Turkey and hard work to fainting on set while filming in petticoats in the summer heat.

And from surviving middle school with our spirits intact, to feeling pride in being able to help our parents buy groceries or make a mortgage payment, it turns out I have far more in common with “Nellie Oleson” than I ever would have dreamed.

Steve Barnhoorn, of Honeoye, is a frequent Messenger Post Media contributor.