Producers of the Rochester Lilac Festival, Party in the Park and other Rochester events are working with Roseland Waterpark, 250 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua, to continue its Drive-In Live Series this summer.

Upcoming concerts are Almost Queen on Aug. 22, Dark Star Orchestra on Sept. 4 and G. Love and Friends on Sept. 5. Attendees will park their vehicles and listen to the concert from the parking lot.

Tickets start at $99 per vehicle, with a maximum of four occupants per car. Food is available for purchase. Visit rochesterevents.com for information.