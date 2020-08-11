A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. in Ontario County

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today in Ontario County, as partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values in the mid-90s are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, so drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight.

For Wednesday, the high is expected to reach 84 degrees, with a slight chance of rain in the morning.