The Cornell Local Roads Program recognized the town of Penfield Highway Department as a finalist in its 2020 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition for its outstanding achievement in innovation.

The department displayed ingenuity in the development of its wing plow arm cart, which allows workers to handle heavy snow plow arms quicker and in a safer manner.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level,” CLRP director David Orr said. “The entries for 2020 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York state.”

The CLRP Build a Better Mousetrap Competition is a statewide contest for highway and public works departments held annually to discover and share creative innovations that solve everyday problems. Entries are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability and commonality of the problem solved. Winners go on to be entered into a national competition.

CLRP provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across the state. Call (607) 255-5833, email clrp@cornell.edu or visit bit.ly/2DEhiRn for information.