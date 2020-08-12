The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a checkover

LYONS — A woman walking her dog Tuesday afternoon on Geneva Street was struck by a car.

The driver did not see the woman crossing the road, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies. The impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to go up into the air before landing on the pavement, deputies said.

She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a checkover because of abrasions on her elbows and knees as well as wrist and head pain.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Lyons Ambulance and firefighters.