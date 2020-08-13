“The TWA Flight Center 58 Years Later” at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is showcasing photographs by partner Carl Crumley until Sept. 6.

The TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens was boarded up in 2001, but recently was restored to its original grandeur. It was designed at the dawn of the Space Age by architect Eero Saarinen and opened in 1962.

“The innovative design features a reinforced concrete shell supported only at the corners,” Crumley said. “I spent over 20 hours photographing this cathedral-like building to capture not only the expansive space and unique design, but also to show the intricate details in abstract ways.”

Visiting artists are Dick Beery, d dargan teska and Michael Shoemaker. Gary and Myrna Paige are exhibiting in the Neuberger Gallery. Other guest photographers include Marie Costanza, Gerry Iuppa and Kyle Preston. Also exhibiting are Image City artists-in-residence and gallery partners.

Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible. Free parking is available on the street or in the lot next door. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.