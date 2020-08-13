A lot of conservative Republicans tell me that Democrats pander to minority groups, and not because they genuinely care about these people, but because they need their votes.

By 2042-44, more than 50% of the United States will be non-white, and if they can get their votes, the logic goes, they will always win the presidency and both houses of Congress. I would absolutely love it if this happened, because then we could pass a lot of new and important social programs, but I believe that it is morally wrong for some of my fellow Democrats to pander to and bow to minority groups as a strategy.

Stewart Epstein

Rochester