Two were shot dead while sitting in a car on West Main Street, according to Rochester police

Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Rochester on Thursday night, including a double homicide.

First, officers responded to Santee Street for the report of a person shot around 10:30 p.m.

They found a 15-year-old boy from the city of Rochester who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A little over an hour later, police said two people were killed while sitting in a car on West Main Street. It happened right next to the Sunoco gas station around 11:45 p.m.

Officers said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said both victims are in their late teens or early twenties. Their names will not be released until their families are notified.

Umbrino said it is a very busy corner and a good amount of people were on scene when this happened, including children.

About 15 minutes later, a man walking his dog was shot on Genesee Street, near Cottage Street. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

As of Friday morning, there are no suspects in custody for either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.