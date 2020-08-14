The Antique Wireless Museum, 6925 state Route 5, Bloomfield, is welcoming visitors by appointment between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays.

“Visit antiquewireless.org or phone 585-257-5119, and leave a voicemail message including your name, telephone number, number in your party and date/time you would like to visit,” director Robert Hobday said. “A museum staff member will call back to confirm your reservation. We request that you allow at least five days advance notice.

“During the closure, we did our sanitizing and cleaning and developed policies and procedures to ensure a safe visit. You will be required to wear a mask at all times in the museum for your safety and that of our volunteer staff.”

Admission is $10 for adults, free for teens and children.