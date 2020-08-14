Perinton Town Clerk/Tax Receiver Jennifer West announced contactless payment options for 2020-21 school tax bills.

While Perinton Town Hall is open to the public, the Town Clerk’s Office requests taxpayers utilize a contactless payment method instead of paying in-person to ease social distancing and minimize contact between residents.

“For everyone’s continued safety, our office requests residents make an alternative plan to paying in-person at Town Hall,” West said. “Around tax deadlines, we typically see hundreds of people per day and unusually long lines. Due to the pandemic, we cannot risk having thousands of people coming in and out of Town Hall. The top priority of the Town Clerk’s Office is to provide the best customer experience possible, and in order to accomplish that we request taxpayers utilize one of our convenient contactless payment options.”

School tax bills will be mailed out and posted on Monroe County’s website (monroecounty.gov) on Aug. 31. School tax payments can be made starting Sept. 1.

Residents wishing to pay by credit card may go to monroecounty.gov to remit their tax payment by selecting “View Taxes Online.” The typical 3% fee for credit card payments is waived; however, installment service charges still apply.

Perinton residents can send a check by mail payable to Jennifer A. West, Tax Receiver, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, New York, 14450. A receipt will be mailed back, upon request. The payment receipt date is determined by U.S. postmark only.

Payment by check only is permitted in the secure town tax drop box located in front of Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, New York, 14450. A receipt will be mailed back. Residents must adhere to all tax due dates.

Full payments or first-installment payments can be made at M&T Bank, 2 Courtney Drive, Fairport, through Oct. 1. The bank is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

If a resident is paying cash, an appointment must be made to pay in-person at the Town Tax Office in Perinton Town Hall. Call (585) 223-0770 to make an appointment.

If a resident is paying in installments, the first payment is due to the Town Clerk’s Office by Sept. 15. The second and third installments must be mailed directly to Monroe County Treasurer, P.O. Box 14420, Rochester, New York, 14614. If paying in full, the full amount is due to the Town Clerk’s Office by Oct. 1.

Any residents who do not escrow their taxes with their mortgage company and have not received a tax bill within the first week of September should call the Town Clerk’s Office at (585) 223-0770 or visit monroecounty.gov to obtain a copy of the bill.

While the Perinton Town Clerk’s Office collects school taxes for Fairport and Perinton residents, the town is not the taxing authority and does not control the school tax amount.