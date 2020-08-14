Canandaigua Lake is our drinking water. It is not there just for playtime.

If I was in charge:

No. 1: Absolutely no chemicals would be allowed in the watershed district! Not just around the lake itself, but the whole district. Your fine would be astronomical when you are discovered using any — and you would be caught.

No. 2: All septic systems in the area surrounding the lake would be monitored yearly and dealt with accordingly.

No. 3: Absolutely no motors allowed on any boats on the lake. You paddle or stay home. We have been blessed with water that, once it has been polluted, will not be able to recover. You cannot buy clean fresh water once it is gone.

No. 4: If you want to live around our beautiful lake, be sure to treasure it enough for future generations to enjoy.

One final thing: Do not change the name of Squaw Island. Leave history as it is. Must you always have to change it?

Janice Jones

Canandaigua