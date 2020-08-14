Romero M. Collier, of Syracuse, and a Canandaigua man, Travon D. Golden, are facing murder charges in connection with an alleged robbery in Oneida Castle.

Police arrested the man who officers said was the subject of a search in Waterloo earlier this month.

Romero M. Collier, 23, of Syracuse was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Tyler A. McBain.

Travon D. Golden, 22, of Canandaigua, was previously arrested and charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Troopers said on Aug. 4, Collier and Golden were robbing McBain’s apartment in Oneida Castle, then shot him once, killing him.

Collier was taken to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.