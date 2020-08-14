Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announced its Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region for 2020.

“The talent, innovation and spirit of the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community has never been more apparent than during this past year of unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Duffy, president and CEO. “These Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies have persevered in keeping our region’s economic engine running. We invite you to join us in celebrating the ongoing resilience of our region.”

To be eligible, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. Companies will be recognized on Nov. 5 with a virtual awards ceremony.

Visit bit.ly/2020RocTop100 for this year’s Top 100 businesses.