Rain is possible in some spots over the weekend

Another fantastic weather day is ahead for Friday with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

The weather will not be as spectacular for the weekend, but overall not too bad.

On Saturday, more humid weather moves in with some clouds and a passing shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon but most of the day will be dry.

The story is similar for Sunday with temperatures in the 80s, mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for rain will be Sunday night into part of Monday as a cold front moves by.

Behind the front, the Finger Lakes region will see cooler weather for several days next week with high temperatures in the 70s.