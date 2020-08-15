It's not quite back to normal in Canandaigua, Victor, Phelps, Honeoye and elsewhere in the Pioneer Library System, but services are available

Eager for a new read or DVD? Tired of downloading titles onto your device — or recycling those packing materials from your online book orders?

Well, great news — most public libraries in Ontario County are again open for business. After a few weeks of curbside pickup it is again possible to browse library shelves and find the usual wide array of materials readily available to borrow for free.

Virtual programs already offered by several libraries continue for different age groups but meetings or in-person activities are not yet possible.

The procedure to borrow materials from another library has changed while the delivery service provided by the Pioneer Library System, or PLS, is on hold.

“Unfortunately, even though infection rates in New York are low, we still need to proceed with caution in order to keep everyone safe,” said Ron Kirsop, executive director of Pioneer Library Service, which is headquartered on Route 21 in Canandaigua.

Keeping libraries, PLS staff and patrons safe involves a 72-hour quarantine of materials and takes into account the capacity of PLS’s 42 member libraries to process incoming materials “while operating with limited or modified services,” said Kirsop.

The PLS van runs are presently limited to transporting books back to owning libraries. However, that does not mean there has to be a long wait to read a best seller not on the shelf at your local library.

When a particular item is available at another PLS library, the patron puts a hold on it, and as long as it is available, can visit the other library by pre-arrangement for a contactless curbside pickup.

Here is what several library directors have to say about services:

Tim Niver, director, Victor Free Library

"We opened for curbside pickup on June 29 and then opened our doors to the public on July 13. It's going great. It's not the same as before we closed in March, but nothing is the same. I've had a few patrons tell me that while we're not an essential business, we're essential to them. I'm thrilled to hear that, and only wish we could be offering all the services we provided before the pandemic, like having tables and chairs out.

The first day we opened for curbside pickup was extremely busy. So many people requested materials and we were very thankful for the show of support. We've had a steady stream of visitors every day, even with limited services. Opening the doors to the community was the right decision, and it's been so nice to see and chat (socially distanced of course) with everyone again. We've honestly missed seeing everyone.”

Safety precautions: All tables and chairs have been removed to prevent gatherings. Face masks are required for all staff and patrons, supplying one if needed, and when a patron cannot medically tolerate a mask, curbside service is provided. Bottles of hand sanitizer are in every row, and social distance markers are on the floor to remind people. There is cleaning and sanitizing regularly, and plexiglass barriers around the circulation desk protect both the staff and our patrons. All items returned get quarantined for three days prior to being checked in.

Rules to follow: The standard rules like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance apply.

Available services: As much of the usual services as possible are offered, such as borrowing of normal library materials, in addition to museum passes and other non-book items. Copying, scanning, faxing. Public computer use is available for 60 minutes. Reference services. Additionally, there are take-n-make craft kits for kids and teens. The kits have been very popular with different ones offered each week — while supply lasts.

Virtual programming: There is a wide variety of virtual programming for kids, teens, and adults. The librarians offer creative and interactive events and classes online, like chair yoga, travelogues, and socially relevant cultural topics. A summer reading challenge is available online with a remarkable turnout. Facebook Live and our YouTube channel are being used. A calendar of events is at the website: www.victorfarmingtonlibrary.org.

Expectations for fall: "That's the million-dollar question. I hope to remain open from here on out, but we cannot predict this uncertain future we're all living in. We have to remain flexible and be ready to modify our services in any capacity in a short amount of time. The staff knows this and we're prepared to tackle each challenge as it comes."

Jenny Goodemote, executive director, Wood Library

“We opened for curbside June 29. The building reopened for limited services on July 13. Most patrons are very understanding of the new rules put in place and are just incredibly happy to be back in the library, able to pick up holds or browse the shelves. It adds a sense of normalcy to their lives.”

Safety precautions: Thirty people are allowed in the building at one time. Currently, there are no time limits, but patrons are asked to be as efficient as possible while in the building to allow others access. All seating has been removed. Computer workstations promote social distancing. Any transactions are made with credit or debit card rather than cash. There is plexiglass hanging from the ceiling at the check-out. Face shields or protective eyewear are being worn by those who are working the welcome desk or the info desk on the second floor since Plexiglas wasn't possible. The head of maintenance and the maintenance assistant stagger their shifts each day so there is constant cleaning taking place.

Rules to follow: Patrons must check in with the desk before they retrieve their self-serve holds to prevent congestion near the desk. A "welcome workstation person” greets everyone who comes in the door and explains the new policies and procedures. Patrons are offered the opportunity to do contact tracing and are reminded about masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and the new exit (to prevent two-way traffic flow).

Available services: Reference, limited computer support, copier/fax/printing services, collection browsing, curbside pickup, Wi-Fi, public computers, and virtual programming (including our summer reading programs). The computers are available for 60 minutes by reservation with no extensions. No children's computers at this time. Most catalog computers are turned off because monitoring them to clean would be difficult. One express computer available. The magazine room is closed but items are retrieved for patrons if needed or to fill holds. No notary services or one-on-one tech help is available. Curbside continues and this will be offered as a permanent service.

Virtual programming: Many programs for adults, teens and children are being offered virtually. For teens these include Teen Lit Tuesdays, Game Nights, Crafty with Katie among others. The library’s facebook and webpage provide a complete list.

Expectations for fall: “I expect the need for tutoring spaces to increase due to the hybrid system the school district is proposing. Depending on the climate around us at the time, seating inside the library as well as small meeting spaces may be reintroduced. In-person programming with social distancing guidelines in place may happen if our region continues to see favorable numbers related to COVID. Health and safety of staff and patrons will always be the top priority at Wood Library.”

Dan Bish, executive director, Phelps Library and STEAM Lab Makerspace

“We reopened for curbside pickup on June 29 and expanded to limited in-library services two weeks later on July 13. Overall, I feel very positive about where we are and how we've approached reopening. I have had conversations with a number of patrons who have expressed gratitude for reopening carefully and that our absence was felt in the community. We are seeing steady increases in material checkouts and visitors week to week, so we will see where things stand by the end of summer.”

Safety precautions: A number of policies are in place to ensure the safety of staff and patrons. Masks are required by everyone and protective polycarbonate shields have been placed on the circulation desk, return bin, and public computers, which can be reserved for one-hour time slots. In order to reduce potential exposure, patrons' ability to browse the collections is restricted; a staff person assists patrons by identifying requests and retrieving materials. These limitations reduce the exposed areas that require frequent sanitation, which provides more opportunities to disinfect public areas and computers. In addition, returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours to ensure that they can be safely checked out again.

Rules to follow: Patrons are required to wear masks at all times and are not permitted to browse the general stacks, as mentioned above. The number of patrons allowed in at a time is limited, per state guidelines.

Available services: At this time, patrons are able to check out materials and reserve the public computers for 1-hour slots. The STEAM Lab Makerspace, a 1,000-square-foot community space in the library filled with tools and technologies, is closed, along with the community meeting room. The library is closely following state guidance and will make an announcement once the Makerspace can be reopened for classes and workshops.

Virtual programming: We are offering story times and summer reading sessions on our Phelps Library Children's Space Facebook page. Summer reading videos are released every Tuesday and story times are on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Expectations for fall: "It's important for us to act with the community's safety in mind and given that we are all adapting to a situation we've not encountered before, I'm proud of our staff's ability to adjust and accommodate effectively. Our board of trustees has been tremendously supportive as well, and I'm happy to have their guidance and expertise. There are a few possibilities I can anticipate for the fall, depending on how things stand with the current situation, and they are quite varied. I'm not sure it's best to get into those at this time, but we have been preparing for all potential circumstances and will react as appropriate.”

Janelle Speca, director, Honeoye Public Library

"The Honeoye Public Library reopened May 30. The book drop was never closed. We collected the materials and quarantined them during the entire time. We are so happy to have our doors open to the public again. Our patrons are thankful to have even our limited collection available, since we're unable to get books from other libraries. But we have been encouraging our patrons that are up for the adventure to put items on hold at several libraries and go for a fun trip!"

Safety precautions: Masks and gloves are provided for library staff and volunteers. Social distancing is in place. Surfaces are sanitized hourly and computer time and the available number of computers is restricted.

Rules to follow: Masks are worn by all with extras on hand in case someone has forgotten theirs. Patrons follow a new traffic pattern and they socially distance from others not in their family unit. They make sure patrons are aware that all materials are quarantined for 72 hours so it will not come off their card immediately. The library emphasizes that there are no fines for late items during this time.

Available services: Unfortunately, the library is unable to have any programs at this time. Patrons come in and browse for materials. A contactless check-out system is in place, where patrons are able to place the order online and we pull items and check them out, and place items in bags with the patron's name on it. Then all patrons have to do is just grab their bag and go. One computer is available for 30 minutes with an advance appointment. Currently, a book sale is being held as one of the major ways funds are raised for the library. People continue to donate their old books, which are added to the collection or the book sale.

Expectations for fall: "We are taking one day at a time. We are hoping to begin to offer more hours and programs again. We are paying close attention to the needs of our patrons by ordering books on homeschooling, and many authors that they are in need of. We are just trying to help out our community wherever we can."