Sometimes, Americans baffle me. Why are we not, as a country, crying out in protest, loud and strong, as President Trump tries to dismantle the Post Office? He admits that he is planning to take away Americans’ right to vote by mail, the right of both Democrats and Republicans.

People make noise about their “right” not to wear masks during a pandemic, but stay silent as our right to vote by mail is threatened. Like most things in American life these days, the Post Office and mail-in ballots have become partisan issues that tear at what is left of the fabric of our country.

I watched the head of the Postal Workers Union speak about what is happening; I was horrified at what he shared. Automatic sorting machines are being deactivated at major postal hubs to intentionally slow deliveries. Acting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — who appears to own stock in Amazon, a conflict of interest — has mandated that mail-in ballots are no longer to be treated as first-class mail. They are now third class, and their delivery is to be slowed down or possibly not happen at all.

I have heard arguments that the Post Office is mismanaged and that their financial woes are their own fault, but I know people who work for the Postal Service, and they explained they are not a company and do not have the freedom to raise prices on their services without congressional approval. In 2006, Congress passed a law to require the USPS to prefund 75 years worth of retiree health benefits in the span of 10 years — at a cost of approximately $110 billion. Although the money is intended to be set aside for future Post Office retirees, the funds are instead being diverted to help pay down the national debt. Amazon gets a preferred rate and the Post Office has to deliver anything Amazon gives them, and loses money in the meantime.

Perhaps, in part, we are so used to having the Post Office around that we don’t appreciate the services we receive every day. (I wonder if Amazon or any other private delivery service would charge the 50 cents it costs us now to mail a letter to Alaska.) There is a systematic plan in place to make the Post Office incapable of delivering mail-in ballots during the upcoming election. Ironically, the president, who rants every day about the corruption inherent in mail-in voting, just applied to Florida for his mail-in ballot for their upcoming primary. Some people are OK with that. As I say, I am baffled.

Margaret Ashley is a resident of Canandaigua.