Ken Starkweather captured his third RDGA Mid Amateur Championship title at the 2020 contest hosted by Clifton Springs Country Club.

Starkweather, the Ridgemont Country Club member who won the 2008 and 2016 RDGA Mid Amateur titles, held off a strong field to win the 14th annual District Mid Am Championship, which is open to the area’s top male golfers ages 25 and older.

Starkweather finished with a 2-over-par 73 in the second and final round — added to the tournament-low round of 1-under-par 70 he posted in the previous day’s first round — to finish at 1-over-par 143 for the 36-hole championship.

“The first two of these that I won were when Jim Scorse wasn’t in the field,” said Starkweather, referring to the eight-time RDGA Mid Am champion from Stafford Country Club. “It was great to win when he was also in the field.”

Scorse was tied for second place at times during the final round before finishing in a tie for eighth place at 7-over-par 149.

James Johnson, of Canandaigua, was the closest contender for this year’s crown, posting scores of 73-72 — 145 to finish in second place, at 3-over par, two shots behind Starkweather. Five golfers — Ridgemont’s Kevin Peters; Locust Hill’s Kyle Downey; Nick Sortino, of Ridgemont; Josh Rathbun, of the RDGA eClub; and Ben Caruso, of Brook-Lea — all finished in third place at 6-over-par 148.

Each of the top five finishers (including ties) earned exemptions into the 2021 RDGA District Championship John H. Ryan Jr. Memorial at Oak Hill Country Club.