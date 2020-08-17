The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children adapted its 2020 Ride for Missing Children to continue its mission to raise funds and build awareness amidst restrictions placed on physical gatherings due to COVID-19.

The organization’s traditional event — comprised of six bike rides in the spring and fall — is now Miles for Hope, a monthlong awareness and fundraising mission to support NCMEC. This September, participants from across the U.S. can help raise awareness and funds while biking, running, walking, skating, swimming, kayaking, skipping, etc.

“The Ride for Missing Children has always been about more than a bicycle ride,” said Ed Suk, executive director of NCMEC — New York. “This event is about raising awareness and spreading a message of safety education, and of hope to the families of missing and exploited children. This event is about raising critical funds to support our cause. With children spending more time online, away from schools and outside activities, the need is greater than ever.”

Participants are encouraged to take time throughout the month of September to reinforce safety with the children in their lives. NCMEC offers free resources for families and educators, including lessons, discussion guides and videos.

“In light of COVID -19, children are spending more time with technology and with school starting up again, likely with a virtual component, safety conversations are as important as ever,” said Debra Ortiz-Pardi, outreach manager for NCMEC-NY. “The Miles for Hope daily tips and Real Tip videos will help families and schools to easily reinforce prevention messages.”

Registration is open and there is no fee to join Miles for Hope.

“This year will be very different, but it will be meaningful and we’re so excited to get more people involved,” said Danielle Sir Louis, NCMEC-NY special event manager. “Even though we’ll be participating separately, everyone is bound together by a singular mission: to make our children safer, one child at a time.”

Call (585) 252-7053 or visit missingkids.org/milesforhope for information.